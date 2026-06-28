A vegetation fire is forcing evacuation notices in Malaga Sunday afternoon.

Evacuations Ordered

READ MORE: Fast Moving Brush Fire Forces Level 3 Evacuation Notices

Level 2 “Get Set” Evacuation Notices are in place for Conarty Road, Eagle View Drive, and Chandrin Lane. Level 1 “Get Ready” Evacuation Notices are in place for the area to the north-north east of Cortez Lake, and north east of Meadow Lake to Main Street and Malaga-Alcoa Highway in Malaga.

Timeline of Events

The fire started at approximately 12:20 p.m. Sunday. Dispatchers issued a second alarm approximately 15 minutes later. Officials began localized evacuations by 12:50 p.m.

By 1:30 p.m,. Level 2 evacuation orders were issued for the area.

Dispatch issued a third alarm at 2:35 p.m.

The fire is currently four acres and is burning near structures and outbuildings.

There have been no injuries reported, and the cause is under investigation.

Note: A previous edition published that there are Level 3 evacuation orders in place. This was published due to an error in the GIS. There are currently no Level 3 evacuations in place.