Evacuations Issued for Malaga for Vegetation Fire

Evacuations Issued for Malaga for Vegetation Fire

Chelan County Emergency Management

A vegetation fire is forcing evacuation notices in Malaga Sunday afternoon. 

Evacuations Ordered

READ MORE: Fast Moving Brush Fire Forces Level 3 Evacuation Notices

Level 2 “Get Set” Evacuation Notices are in place for Conarty Road, Eagle View Drive, and Chandrin Lane. Level 1 “Get Ready” Evacuation Notices are in place for the area to the north-north east of Cortez Lake, and north east of Meadow Lake to Main Street and Malaga-Alcoa Highway in Malaga. 

Timeline of Events

The fire started at approximately 12:20 p.m. Sunday. Dispatchers issued a second alarm approximately 15 minutes later. Officials began localized evacuations by 12:50 p.m. 

By 1:30 p.m,. Level 2 evacuation orders were issued for the area. 

Dispatch issued a third alarm at 2:35 p.m.

The fire is currently four acres and is burning near structures and outbuildings. 

There have been no injuries reported, and the cause is under investigation. 

Note: A previous edition published that there are Level 3 evacuation orders in place. This was published due to an error in the GIS. There are currently no Level 3 evacuations in place.

How to Protect Yourself from Wildfire Smoke

If you’re in Utica, Herkimer, or anywhere across the Mohawk Valley, here’s how to protect your lungs (and your sanity) on smoky days:

Gallery Credit: Unsplash/TSM

Categories: Breaking News

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