Temporary emergency closures have been ordered on the Little Giant Fire on the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest.

The Little Giant Fire has grown to an estimated 24,360 acres with 0% containment as of Tuesday. The fire is about 25 miles northwest of Leavenworth

On Tuesday, the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest is adding temporary emergency closures for public safety and firefighting resources that prohibit entry or use of roads, recreation sites, and trails within a specified area inside the Wenatchee River/Entiat Ranger Districts. SEE MAP

Get our free mobile app

Firefighters are focused on the southern edge of the fire, prioritizing the protection of property by increasing defensible space around structures along White River from Tall Timbers to east of Fish Lake. This includes the communities of White River, North Shore, Meadow Creel, Pole Ridge, and Fish Lake.

On the east flank of the fire, crews are creating defensible space on the structures in the upper Entiat Valley and containment lines on the west side of the valley and in the Tommy Creek area and along Tyee Ridge.

The west side of the fire has seen no major growth.

Evacuation levels are unchanged with Level 3 in effect for residents in the Trinity area, while a Level 2 notice continues for those from Chikamin Ridge Road to Twin Creek Road And a Level 1 Fire Advisory on Twin Creek Road to Alder Creek Road

Evacuation Map Little Giant Fire on July 28, 2026 Image: Chelan County Emergency Management Evacuation Map Little Giant Fire on July 28, 2026 Image: Chelan County Emergency Management

No structures have been damaged, but officials say over 450 are threatened.