LINK Transit Alert: Service Suspension Possible If Wenatchee Valley Air Quality Worsens

LINK Transit put out a rider alert on Tuesday warning of a possible suspension of service if wildfire smoke worsens.

Wildfire smoke is blanketing the region, and in compliance with Washington State and Department of Labor & Industries smoke rules, LINK Transit will be required to shut down operations for the safety of the public and LINK employees.

The service suspension will be necessary if the AQI (air quality index) reaches 849.

Current AQI readings are considered hazardous in Wenatchee and Entiat.

LINK Transit is monitoring the AQI and advises riders to plan for alternate transportation if the readings deteriorate.

Free N95 masks are available at guest services at Columbia Station

More information and updates are available at LINKTransit.com