Ballard Ambulance in Wenatchee is distributing free N95 masks during the prevailing hazardous air quality issues in North Central Washington

Owner Shawn Ballard says the masks are from unused inventory during the COVID outbreak

The current hazardous air quality is very dangerous for those with respiratory difficulties and some chronic diseases

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CHECK WASHINGTON DEPARTMENT OF ECOLOGY AIR QUALITY MONITORS.

Current air quality readings show levels are unhealthy throughout most of Eastern Washington and at hazardous levels in Wenatchee and Entiat. Those working or spending time outdoors should be alert to typical warning signs of exposure that can include excessive coughing, hoarseness when speaking, or breathing difficulty. Ballard says those symptoms are a sign that outdoor activity should be limited

The free supplies of N95 masks are available 8am to 5pm at Ballard Ambulance, located at 1028 Wenatchee Avenue. The on-call dispatcher can also be reached to provide masks after regular office hours by calling (509) 662-9511