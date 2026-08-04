Tuesday is Washington State's primary election. Voters are deciding primary elections for Washington's congressional districts, state legislators, members of the Supreme Court, local and county offices, and local measures.

The primary election results will be used to narrow the general election ballot down to the top two candidates who receive the most primary election votes.

It's likely too late to drop ballots in the mail. Voters are urged to place ballots in official county drop boxes by 8 p.m. Tuesday or go to the post office and ask for a manual postmark if time permits

Photo by Tiffany Tertipes on Unsplash a pen sitting on top of a piece of paper

Preliminary results will be provided through the Secretary of State's office shortly after 8pm Tuesday Check results at the following links. Some races are multi-county jurisdictions, so select "multi-county" for the elections involving more than one county. Elections for all legislative, congressional and State Supreme Court races can be found under the statewide results link

CHELAN COUNTY RESULTS

DOUGLAS COUNTY RESULTS

OKANOGAN COUNTY RESULTS

GRANT COUNTY RESULTS

KITTITAS COUNTY RESULTS

STATEWIDE RESULTS