Chelan County Primary Election Results 2025

Initial election results from Tuesday’s primary show a Wenatchee sales tax proposal for road construction narrowly trailing, while measures from three Chelan County fire districts are passing.

The primary is also determining the top two candidates advancing in local school board and city council races.

Voter turnout in Chelan County is sitting at about 27%, though not all voters had measures or races on their ballots. Election officials estimate roughly 787 ballots remain to be counted.

The next ballot update is expected Wednesday, with final certification set for August 19.

Wenatchee Transportation Improvement Program Tax Proposal

The measure would raise the local sales and use tax by 0.2%, bringing the total rate to 0.3%. The tax would apply to most retail sales within the city and be collected for 10 years starting January 1, 2026. Revenue would support projects in the city’s Transportation Improvement Program, including street maintenance, repairs, and other infrastructure improvements.

Yes: 47.51% (2,427 votes)

No: 52.49% (2,681 votes)

Manson area looks to expand commissioner seats on fire district.

The ballot measure proposes increasing the number of fire commissioners from three to five, aiming to provide broader representation and improved governance for the district.

Yes: 75.44% (562 votes)

No: 24.56% (183 votes)

Monitor fire district seeks voter approval for a property tax increase to close funding gap.

The proposition would set the district’s property tax rate at $1.40 per $1,000 of assessed value, with annual increases allowed to keep pace with inflation. Officials say the district hasn’t raised its property tax rate in 70 years.

Yes: 70.91% (892 votes)

No: 29.09% (366 votes)

Lake Wenatchee Fire & Rescue $15 million bond

The proposed levy would be collected over a period of up to 20 years and would support upgrades to facilities, equipment, and other critical infrastructure.

Yes: 60.2% (431 votes)

No: 39.8% (285 votes)

Cashmere School Board, District 5 at-large

Mike Ledbetter: 31.13% (396 votes)

Mark Shorb: 29.01% (369 votes)

Aaron Lowers: 39.62% (504 votes)

Manson School Board, District 4, at-large

Ivan De Jesus: 10.53% (77 votes)

Krysta Westmoreland: 51.71% (378 votes)

Aurora Flores: 37.07% (271 votes)

Chelan City Council, Position 7

Ben Laughlin: 35.26% (274 votes)

Shane Collins: 37.58% (292 votes)

Jennifer S. Steiner: 14.54% (113 votes)

Todd V. Higley: 12.48% (97 votes)

Douglas County Public Hospital District No. 1 Renewal of Special One-Year Excess Levy

Approved

129 54.43%

Rejected

108 45.57%

