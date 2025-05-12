Races for city council, school board and fire district commissioners are set for the fall elections. After the filing period for candidates ended May 9th, a few primary races with at least three candidates will appear on the August Primary Election ballot but most of the races will materialize in the November General election.

Among the key filings for office;

Chelsea Ewer, an appointee to the Wenatchee City Council District 2 seat in January 2024, has decided to not seek election. Former council member Doug Miller will run unopposed for the seat. Top Rojanasthien and Mayra Navarro Gomez were unopposed

Wenatchee School District will have a new school board member. Caroline Siderius and David Elwood have entered the race for the District 5 At Large seat being vacated by Martin Barron who is not seeking another term.

Mark Shorb, Mike Ledbetter and Aaron Lowers will be in the primary election for Cashmere School Board in the District 5 At Large seat. Andrea Bixby-Brosi and Roger A. Perleberg are running for the District 4 seat.

Manson School District 4 At Large has a primary election race with Aurora Flores, Krysta Westmoreland and Jessica Voss. Greg Neff and Byron Schmidt have filed for the District 5 At Large seat.

The race for Cashmere City Council member #3 is between Joyce Williams and Sheila Pistoresi

Chelan City Council Position 7 has a four way primary race with Ben Laughlin, Shane Collins, Jennifer Steiner and Todd Higley

The Entiat City Council #3 seat has two candidates; Marie C. Stenberg and John H. DeFrees

Leavenworth City Council has two races; Mike Bedard and Ron Duncan for Council member #4 and Clint Strand is opposed by Marco Aurilio for position #6

Chelan County Fire District 1 #2 Commissioner Cam DeMestre withdrew his filing and Larry Dressel will run unopposed. The District 7 race in Chelan for Commissioner #2 will be between David Rinehart and Ron Simmons.

Chelan County Port Commissioner Don Etherington is unopposed.

Douglas County Port Commissioner Jim Huffman has a challenge for the District #1 seat from Mike Mackey.

There will be a race for East Wenatchee City Council Position #3 with candidates Nikki Darling and Paul Harrison

The Eastmont School Board District District 3 race is between Jason Heinz and Kristin Larsen. The election for District 4 At Large is between Melinda Anantatmula and Andy Kauffold.

The race for Bridgeport City Council #3 is between Jacqueline (Jackie) Hentges and Avis Christensen

In Rock Island, Niko Gabaldo is unopposed in the election for Mayor and two candidates filed for the Rock Island City Council Position #2 seat; Scott Risely and Paul Downs. Jordan Conley withdrew an earlier filing for position #2 and filed instead for the Position #4 seat, unopposed.

Bob Poch is the only candidate for Coulee Dam Mayor.

Adam Foged and J.F. Lester are running for Mansfield Town Council Position 2

In Brewster, Katie Phillips and Marisal Mariscal Arellano will vie for School Board Director in District #3. Julio Talavera and Mario Camacho Rivera are running for Distrct #5 At Large.

A race for Grand Coulee School District Director #2 drew filings from Karen Elizabeth Wapato and Buffy L. Nicholson.

Waterville School Board races are between Tyler Badten and Andrea Jester for seat #3 and the race for position #4 has Tommy Van Lith and Amanda Anderson.

Ballots will be mailed on July 18th for the primary election on August 5th, 2025. in Washington state is August 5th. The general election is November 4th, 2025 and voters will start receiving ballots around October 17th for the 18-day voting period.

Follow these links for the complete list of candidate filings in Chelan County and Douglas County