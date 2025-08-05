Primary Election Results; Chelan &#038; Douglas County

Primary Election Results; Chelan & Douglas County

Primary Election results August 5th, 2025

Election Results on Tuesday, August 5th at 8pm

Unofficial election results are posted from the Washington Secretary of State after 8pm on election night and are updated periodically over the next several days.

Check for updates through the following links. Note—some results are tabulated in multiple counties, so check the multi-county results. Results shown are through the latest tabulations and ballots counted and reported to the Washington Secretary of State and are not final

CHECK CHELAN COUNTY RESULTS HERE

CHECK DOUGLAS COUNTY RESULTS

