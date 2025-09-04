The Washington State Department of Ecology has issued an air quality alert for Chelan and Douglas counties, as wildfire smoke continues to blanket the region.

Public health officials are urging residents to stay indoors during periods of unhealthy air quality. The Chelan-Douglas Health District warns that wildfire smoke can cause problems even for people in good health. Symptoms include coughing, wheezing, throat irritation, headaches, chest pain, and shortness of breath.

Anyone experiencing severe symptoms should seek medical help right away.

Health experts say the best protection is staying indoors and keeping indoor air as clean as possible. If you must be outside, an N-95 or N-100 mask can offer some protection.

Cleaner air shelters are available at NCW Libraries locations across the two counties. You can find a full list of sites and hours on the library’s website.