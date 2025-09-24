The forecast for North Central Washington is predicting areas of smoke and haze into Friday.

The National Weather Service (NWS) has an Air Quality Alert posted for Chelan, Douglas, and Okanogan counties. NWS is forecasting the particulate matter levels

are expected to be unhealthy in many areas. When air quality is

unhealthy; everyone should reduce exposure by limiting time outside, avoiding

strenuous outdoor activity, and follow tips for cleaner indoor air. Consider setting thermostats in your home or your vehicle to recirculate inside air.

The primary contributor to unhealthy air over the region is attributed to the 30,300+ acre Lower Sugarloaf Fire and the 14,700-acre Labor Mountain Fire. Both blazes are expected to remain active the rest of the week.

Smoke and haze block visibility of East Wenatchee from Wenatchee Avenue. Image: Dave Bernstein

The haze may dissipate somewhat on Thursday when breezy northwest winds could gust up to 30 mph. Skies may clear somewhat, but smoke will be more visible downwind from the fires. Westerly winds will begin scouring smoke this evening, with air quality conditions improving considerably into Thursday

Locally, Entiat will experience unhealthy to hazardous conditions, while Wenatchee and Leavenworth can expect very unhealthy air quality levels with gradual improvement expected later Wednesday. Chelan should experience moderate to unhealthy air quality for members of sensitive groups. Moderate to unhealthy conditions are expected in Cle Elum

The Lower Sugarloaf and Labor Mountain fires are also contributing to reduced air quality in Seattle.

How should you limit activity in poor air quality?

HAZARDOUS Everyone should avoid all outdoor activity.

Everyone should avoid all outdoor activity. VERY UNHEALTHY Everyone should avoid physical outdoor activity.

Everyone should avoid physical outdoor activity. UNHEALTHY People within sensitive groups ahould avoid physical activity

People within sensitive groups ahould avoid physical activity UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS People within sensitive groups should avoid prolonged or heavy exertion.

People within sensitive groups should avoid prolonged or heavy exertion. MODERATE Unusually sensitive individuals should consider limiting prolonged or heavy exertion.

Unusually sensitive individuals should consider limiting prolonged or heavy exertion. GOOD No limitations are recommended