Chelan County Fair Opens Amid Wildfire Smoke Alert

Chelan County Fair Opens Amid Wildfire Smoke Alert

Photo Credit:

The Chelan County Fair opens today in Cashmere (Thursday). 

NewsRadio 560 KPQ logo
Get our free mobile app

Despite an air quality alert issued for Chelan County by the Washington State Department of Ecology due to wildfire smoke, the fair will continue as planned according to Chelan County spokesperson Jill FitzSimmons.

 The fair runs through Sunday at the Chelan County Fairgrounds. More information is available at chelancountyfair.com.  

11 Wild Fair Foods We’ll Never Forget from WA County Fairs

Gallery Credit: Reesha Cosby

Here are 10 smart things parents can do to help keep their kids safe at local fairs

10 smart things parents can do to help keep their kids safe at local fairs

Gallery Credit: Scott Haugen

The Most Delicious Fair/Festival Foods That We've Ever Had

Happy fair food season! Here are some of our favorite fair and festival foods that we've had here in Iowa!

Gallery Credit: Courtlin

Filed Under: chelan county fair, poor air quality
Categories: KPQ News

More From NewsRadio 560 KPQ