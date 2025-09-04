Chelan County Fair Opens Amid Wildfire Smoke Alert
The Chelan County Fair opens today in Cashmere (Thursday).
Despite an air quality alert issued for Chelan County by the Washington State Department of Ecology due to wildfire smoke, the fair will continue as planned according to Chelan County spokesperson Jill FitzSimmons.
The fair runs through Sunday at the Chelan County Fairgrounds. More information is available at chelancountyfair.com.
