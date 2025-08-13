FFA and 4-H kids, and the hundreds of fair exhibitors, are getting ready for fair season in North Central Washington.

The North Central Washington Fair is August 21st - 24th in Waterville.

The Chelan County Fair is September 4th - 7th, the first weekend after Labor Day in Cashmere.

It's a great time of the year to celebrate the agricultural and farming roots of the region.

The North Central Washington Fair was originally held as the Waterville Potato Carnival more than a century ago. My wife showed lots of rabbits at the fairgrounds in Waterville as a young girl growing up on a wheat farm in Mansfield, WA

My early exposure to the fair experience was quite different.Growing up in Los Angeles, CA, I was one of the city kids going to the L.A. County Fair in Pomona, CA, to see 4-H and FFA exhibits from kids like my wife.

It's a wonderful tradition, and it's important to show youngsters how a rural, agriculture-based way of life is producing the food we eat—not the grocery store.

Fair Fun in Waterville

The North Central Washington Fair highlights this year include

A Thursday concerts in the main grandstand by Ginuwine with the Ying Yang Twins and Country artist Josh Turner on Friday.

PRCA Rodeo Action at the Big Bend Roundup, horse racing and the Indian Relay

Youth Livestock sales

Carnival rides

Great food and entertainment round every corner

The fairgrounds come alive on August 20th when exhibitors start loading in their displays and livestock, but the grounds are already humming as the staff prepares for the big weekend.More information here at the North Central Washington Fair website

Mad About the Fair In Cashmere; This Year's Theme

Highlights for the 2025 Chelan County Fair;

Thursday concert with Boy Band Review, a tribute band to acts like the Backstreet Boys, NSYNC & the Jonas Brothers.

Friday concert with Nashville recording artists Matt Stell and Jessie Leigh

PRCA Pro Rodeo action

FFA and 4-H exhibits and youth livestock auctions.

Carnival rides

Delicious food fare, and more entertainment throughout the fairgrounds

For more information, visit the 2025 Chelan County Fair website

Grant County is celebrating "American Pride County Wide" this week at the Grant County Fair in Moses Lake. The Grammy Award-winning The Band Perry and The Elton John Experience tribute performance highlight the entertainment lineup. The Moses Lake Roundup has plenty of rodeo action to thrill audiences.The Grant County Fair is Aug. 12th - 16th. Here is everything to know about the Grant County Fair

So catch a good old-fashioned county fair. You can't beat it!