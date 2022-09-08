Chelan County Fair Celebrating 70 Years

The Chelan County Fair opens today at 9am in Cashmere for its 70th presentation in North Central Washington.

This year's theme is "Celebrating 70 Years of County Fun For Everyone."

Fair Manager Karen Welch says the livestock auction is an especially important event for kids who are 4-H and FFA members.

“With raising them and then selling them, they get an idea of what that cost is,” said Welch. “And what would that be like if that’s what you were doing for a living.”

Some of the major events at this year's fair include Saturday night's PRCA Pro Rodeo, which is set to feature Bert Davis, the Copper Town Clown.

Davis has spent 43 years as a rodeo performer, and has made appearances in 45 states, 5 Canadian Provinces, and Australia.

The four days of celebration at the Chelan County Fair runs through Sunday. The fair carnival is open Thursday and Friday 2:00 PM to 11:00 PM, Saturday 11:00 AM to 12:00 Midnight and Sunday 11:00 AM to 6:00 PM.

Welch says favorite fair food will be back, including vendor that's been absent for the past couple of years because of the pandemic.

"American Legion, after taking two years of some time off, they are back with their corn on the cob," Welch said. "That's a real popular item, because after the fair, I pick up a lot of corn on the cob sticks in the grass."

Welch says the best way to get to the fair in Cashmere is to exit from U.S. 2 and cross the new West Cashmere Bridge, which just opened up in the spring.

Some of acts appearing at the fair include Wendy’s Tropical Birds, The PreFunc, Freeway Jones Band and Daybreak Canyon Blue Grass.