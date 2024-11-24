A decorated Chelan County Army vet is being recognized once more.

The American Legion in Manson announced on Thursday that local boy Darren Perri is now a Quilt of Valor recipient. These snug-as-can-be comforters are woven by doting volunteers in the colors of the flag. Their namesake is the Quilts of Valor Foundation, a nonprofit founded at the height of the Iraq War by a Delaware Army mom. Once confined to her sparse knitting room, the foundation now has chapters in every state.

Perri was awarded his quilt in a formal, ritualistic ceremony at Radiance Winery.

A graduate of Manson High, Perri enlisted seemingly the first chance he could; he was a motor transport operator. In places like hurricane-ravaged Nicaragua, his freight expertise proved so invaluable that he received a Humanitarian Award. Today Perri is a Washington State Parks construction and maintenance specialist.

The local Quilts of Valor chapter meets on the first Thursday of every month at Chelan Fire Station.