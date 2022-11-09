Wenatchee Veterans Day Parade This Friday

The American Legion Auxiliary Unit 10 is hosting their annual Veterans Day Parade this Friday.

Between 8-10 a.m., the American Legion will be hosting a complimentary breakfast service for everyone, free for veterans and by donation for civilians.

The American Legion is awarding $23,000 in scholarships for second-year students pursuing a nursing degree at Wenatchee Valley College.

The parade will begin at 10:50 a.m. at Wells Fargo Bank on Chelan Avenue, go down towards Orondo Avenue, and finally reach Memorial Park for a brief ceremony.

The ceremony will include the 21-gun salute and a Wenatchee High School student performing “Taps.”

Veterans will be leading the parade either walking or in military vehicles, followed by Wenatchee High School and Eastmont School bands, American Legion Vice Commander Dan Heimbecker said.

Other organizations that will be participating include Wenatchee Valley Fire Department, Chelan County Sheriff’s Office, Daughters of the Revolution, Wenatchee Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts and Veterans of Foreign Wars.

Those who wish to be involved in the parade should arrive at the Wells Fargo parking lot at 10:30 a.m.