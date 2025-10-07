Chelan County Fair selects its 2026 Rodeo Queen following Sunday's pageant.

Eastmont High School's Josie Weaver took home the honor. She will serve as an ambassador for the Chelan County Fair by participating in a year of community events, public speaking, parades, luncheons, and rodeos. Her yearlong reign begins Nov. 1.

The Fair said Weaver impressed judges with her horsemanship, public speaking, rodeo knowledge, personality, and poise.

The Fair expressed gratitude for the outgoing queen Jorja Davenport of Wenatchee, who did "an amazing job representing the Chelan County Fair & Rodeo with grace, professionalism, and heart," officials said.

The 2026 Chelan County Fair will take place next September.