Apply Now: Chelan County Rodeo Queen 2025-26
It's a chance to be the next Chelan County Fair Rodeo Queen.
About the Rodeo Queen Role
The Chelan County Fair said the Rodeo Queen Pageant will be held Sunday, Oct. 5.
The 2025-26 queen will be presented with a variety of awards, sponsored items, and royalty accessories to be worn during the year of her reign. She will participate in a year of community events, public speaking, parades, luncheons, and rodeos while serving as an ambassador for the Chelan County Fair and Rodeo.
The rodeo queen does not replace the Chelan County Fair Ambassador program.
Eligibility Requirements
Ambassadors are local young people who represent the fair at speaking engagements.
Applicants must be between the ages of 17 and 23 years old, and must reside in Chelan, Douglas, Okanogan, or Grant counties. Applicants must also have riding and horsemanship skills and be able to attend a two-hour orientation at 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 22, at Tillicum Riders Club House.
Application Deadline and Contact
For information, email kristenmattson7@yahoo.com. Applications are due 3 p.m. Monday, Sept. 29.
