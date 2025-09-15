Enchantments Hike Turns Deadly for Long Island Man
Authorities found a Long Island man reported overdue from a hike in the Enchantments dead last week.
Chelan County Sheriff's Office said 37-year-old Andrew Wong planned to hike the Enchantments and return home Sept. 7, but did not come home.
Deputies responding to the report located Wong's vehicle at a nearby trailhead, which confirmed he entered the area, and called in Chelan County Search and Rescue.
Due to the trail's rugged terrain, a Snohomish County Sheriff's helicopter flew rescuers into the area. Crews found Wong dead with injuries consistent with a fall.
The Sheriff's Office offered condolences to Wong's family and thanked Snohomish County for its assistance.
