Young Hiker Dies Near Colchuck Lake; Manner of Death Unknown

A 20-year-old hiker has died under ambiguous circumstances.

At 3:39 p.m. on Saturday, Chelan County deputies were called to the Enchantments near Leavenworth.

All we know definitively is the hiker's age and deceased status. We will learn more in the coming days, says Corporal Randy Lake; a press release is imminent.

A second hiker, whose age and identity are not yet known, was rescued yesterday near Devils Gulch. He is believed to suffer from diabetes.

This is a developing story.