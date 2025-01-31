NCW Fairgrounds Receives $4K Grant To Upgrade Livestock Barn

The Douglas County Fairgrounds is receiving a $4,000 Rural Community Grant to help increase participation in livestock events at the annual North Central Washington Fair in Waterville.

The funding was awarded by AgWest Farm Credit, a Spokane-based, customer-owned agricultural cooperative.

Get our free mobile app

Fairgrounds officials say the grant will be used to cover part of a $33,000 effort to renovate its Open Class Horse Barn, which will provide more space for FFA, 4-H, and Grange Youth exhibits.

The barn's overhaul will include a new concrete floor, electrical upgrades, and improved wheel chair access.

Last year, the fair featured almost 500 livestock exhibits and expects continued growth in the interest in showcasing livestock at future fairs.