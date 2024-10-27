The National FFA Convention & Expo concluded on Saturday.

The event, held as usual in far-flung Indianapolis, did not lack for local representation. The future farmers of North Central Washington were there, standing tall and proud.

If anything that characterization does an injustice to Chelan High School's FFA chapter. It's by no means the exclusive province of farmers-in-training. There are students in its ranks who aspire to careers in biology, chemistry, animal science, engineering and even floral design.

Get our free mobile app

Whatever their dream vocation, each student is a tireless scrapper and fundraiser. The students busted their tails in advance of their eastward sojourn. They baked goodies, performed yardwork, parked cars and hawked T-shirts bearing the Chelan FFA logo. They did everything within reason to scare up the cash for lodging, meals, airfare and so on. Some of these children, bright as they are, knew little of the outside world, according to faculty advisors; they'd never crossed state lines into Idaho, much less flown cross-country.

This year's convention wasn't a battle of wits or scientific dexterity. Rather than compete, the students partook in workshops (some were hands-on, others more abstract). The highlight of the convention was keynote speaker Temple Grandin (pictured above), who in case you didn't know is basically the high priestess of animal welfare.

First published in 1980, the unflaggingly vital (and neurodivergent) Grandin has never stopped working, never stopped pushing for advancements in behavioral husbandry. Years ago she was played by Clare Danes in a factually fidelitous HBO biopic that swept the Emmys. How many academics can say that?