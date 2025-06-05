It's graduation season in north-central Washington.

Area school districts are celebrating their class of 2025 starting this weekend.

In Wenatchee, you can celebrate seniors at 8 p.m. Friday at the Apple Bowl. As always, you'll enjoy fireworks at the end of the commencement ceremony.

At the Town Toyota Center, Eastmont High School celebrates their grads with doors opening at 4 p.m. Friday and showtime at 6 p.m. The event page says parking is limited and arrive early to find a parking spot and seat. All seating in the lower arena is General Admission. No balloons are allowe inside.

At Cascade High School, commencement starts at 8 p.m. Friday at PD Field.

In Cashmere, ceremonies begin at 8 p.m. Friday at the stadium.

Chelan High School will have their parade of graduates through downtown Chelan at 5:30 p.m. Friday with their high school graduation at 6:30. The district says parking and shuttles will be available at the Community Gym at 317 E Johnson Avenue. Doors of the CHS gym will open at 5:30 p.m.

Next week, West Side High School celebrates their graduation at 7 p.m. at the Town Toyota Center.

Wenatchee Valley College holds their commencement 7 p.m. Friday June 20 at the Town Toyota Center.