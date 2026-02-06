Students at Cashmere High School organized a walkout Friday to protest Immigration and Customs Enforcement, leaving campus during the school day to make their voices heard.

Groups of students walked to the traffic circle in the center of Cashmere, where they held signs and chanted slogans opposing ICE policies. Some students waved U.S. flags alongside flags of Mexico and Canada.

The demonstration drew the attention of passing drivers, some of whom honked in support as they drove through the intersection.

The walkout was student-led and appeared peaceful. No injuries or arrests were reported.

School officials said the walkout was not school-sponsored, but parents received a text message from the Cashmere High School principal encouraging them to talk with their students.

