Sophomore wrestling standout Jance Novak, of Cashmere High School, is a state champion.

After a challenging freshman season cut short by a season-ending injury, Cashmere High School’s Jance Novak came into his sophomore year with one goal in mind: to claim a state championship. That goal was realized in a big way on Saturday night at the Tacoma Dome. Novak earned the 165-pound state title after defeating Peter Desroches of Riverside with a commanding 14-6 victory in the championship match. Desroches, who entered the match with an impressive 47-1 record, proved no match for Novak, who capped off his season with an outstanding 50-3 record.

Coach Wheeler praised Novak’s relentless work ethic, highlighting the sacrifices and dedication that led to his success. 'There isn’t a State Champion’s name on the wrestling room wall that accidentally won. Jance is no different - he worked tirelessly for years, with many sacrifices to stand on top of the podium. His entire season’s performance showcased his dedication and mental toughness. Jance rose to the occasion and had the best match of the season to capture his first state title.'

Fellow sophomore Tori Black is a mold-breaker in her own right:

Cashmere High School’s Tori Black made history this past weekend at the 1B/2B/1A Girls Wrestling State Tournament in the Tacoma Dome by becoming the first state placer in the history of CHS girls wrestling. Black earned an impressive 4th place finish in the state competition, capping off a stellar sophomore season with a 33-10 record. Her strong showing at the Dome not only earned her a state medal but also helped lead her team to a 19th place finish at state.

Coach James praised Black’s performance and the significance of her achievement. 'Tori had a very successful weekend at the Dome, bringing home a fourth-place medal. She set a goal of becoming Cashmere’s first girl state champion, and she is well on her way to accomplishing it. Cashmere has never before had a state placer in the girls division, and now we do. Tori also helped lead her teammates to a 19th place finish at state. Way to go, Tori Black!'