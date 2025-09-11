Community leaders, legislators, and first responders gathered at the Cashmere Riverside Center for the 9/11 Spirit of America Memorial Annual Remembrance Ceremony Thursday, Patriot Day.

The 9/11 Spirit of America Memorial Foundation hosted the ceremony at the 9/11 memorial. Former Washington Governor Gary Locke made the keynote address. Before his speech, he expressed how this Patriot Day is about remembering and learning from the past.

Governor Locke’s Call for Unity

"It's amazing how the entire community has come out," Gov. Locke said. "We need more of these celebrations and these observances, and what Cashmere has done with this memorial is absolutely beautiful."

During his speech, Gov. Locke called for unity and asked attendees to remember their emotions and where they were during the attacks on the World Trade Center in 2001.

He also asked the crowd to remember the citizens and first responders who lost their lives during the attacks, and thanked the community's first responders for their efforts to keep the area safe.

First Responders Reflect on 9/11’s Impact

Wenatchee Valley Fire Department Chief Brian Brett attended the event and said 9/11 changed the nation.

"It's always so impressive to see the community's support," Chief Brett said. "We in the fire service and law enforcement love to hear and be present, because we lost so many people that contributed so much to our profession, and it's our pleasure to honor them."

Community Leaders Join in Tribute

Cashmere Mayor Jim Fletcher and Battalion Chief for Wenatchee Valley Fire Department Albert Torres made speeches during the event, which also presented the colors, heard the National Anthem, and God Bless America from U.S. Army Veteran Hank Cramer.

President of Spirit of America Memorial Foundation Doug Jones presented the "Spirit of America" Award to Robb Todd, an American Airlines flight attendent on Sept. 11, 2001. He dedicated his time to keeping the memory of the attacks allive by telling his story publicly at schools and community events.

Following the Seattle Police Department's Pipes and Drums performance, Keith Wright rang the bell, while American Legion Post 10 of Wenatchee presented the 21 Gun Salute, and Kent Chalmers performed Taps.