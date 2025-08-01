The two people who were onboard a small airplane when it crashed into a house in Cashmere late Wednesday afternoon are reportedly in stable condition at a local hospital.

The Chelan County Sheriff's Office provided an update on the medical status of two men, age 50 and 52, on Thursday.

The pair were inside the Cessna aircraft when it apparently overshot the runway at the Cashmere-Dryden Airport at around 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday and slammed into the front side of the residence in the 300 block of Tigner Road.

None of the home's occupants were injured and the incident is now under investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration.