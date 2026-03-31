Cashmere High Names Anya Belcher Girls Soccer Coach

Cashmere High School has a new head coach for the girls' soccer program.

A New Leader for Cashmere Girls Soccer

READ MORE: Wenatchee High School Open House

Cashmere Athletics announced Anya Belcher will replace Hall of Fame coach Dennis Tronson, who finished a 29-year-career last season.

The High School said Belcher brings a unique blend of leadership, experience, and a deep connection to Cashmere High School (CHS). Belcher graduated from CHS in 2000 and served as a team captain during her playing days.

“I’m incredibly honored, humbled, and excited to be named head coach of Cashmere Girls Soccer,” Belcher said. “This program means so much to me—I had the privilege of playing here, being coached by my dad, Coach Dennis Tronson, and later serving as his assistant. His 29 years of dedication helped build something truly special, and I carry with me his passion and love for the game. I’m committed to honoring that legacy while continuing to build a program rooted in hard work, pride for the community of Cashmere, and the Cashmere Bulldog standard of excellence.”

Coaching Experience at Multiple Levels

Belcher's coaching experience spans multiple levels of the game. From 2014 to 2019, she led the Wenatchee Valley College Women's Soccer program as head coach. She also spent time as an assistant coach at Northwest University.

Vision for the Program Moving Forward

Cashmere Athletic Director Jeff Carlson expressed strong confidence in the hire.

“We are thrilled to welcome Anya as the next leader of our girls soccer program,” Carlson said. “She has a deep love for Cashmere High School and a clear understanding of what has made this program successful for so many years. Anya is a proven leader who builds strong relationships with her athletes and holds them to a high standard. Her experience at both the high school and collegiate levels, combined with her passion for developing young people, makes her the ideal person to carry on the tradition of excellence in our program. We’re excited for the future of Bulldog girls soccer under her leadership.”

Belcher emphasizes a culture centered on teamwork, accountability, discipline, and character. She said she believes success is defined not only by the results on the scoreboard, but also by the development of young women within the program.