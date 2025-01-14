Cashmere High School is taking on The Little Mermaid, according to drama teacher Susan Gubsch.

On Jan. 31 at 7 p.m., and again on Feb. 1, 6, 7 and 8 (same time), the lights will dim and the Cashmere Middle School auditorium will be reborn as Atlantica, the subterranean kingdom inhabited by Ariel the titular mermaid. (Not a typo - this production is the work of Cashmere High students, but it takes place at Cashmere MS, Gubsch writes in a press release.)

Gubsch promises "amazing costumes, hair and makeup" as well as sonorous musical numbers. Click here for a list of players in the Little Mermaid Orchestra.

Most laypeople associate this story with the much-watched Disney movie (and its live-action sequel). But The Little Mermaid is much older than commonly assumed. This classic fable about mortality and self-sacrifice was written nearly 200 years ago by Hans Christian Andersen, a Danish pauper who by dint of effort and talent became a literary prince.

As for the Cashmere production, here are the leads and most prominent secondary characters:

Makenna Fritz (Ariel)

Lily Erdmann (Ursula)

Gabby Winchester (Scuttle)

Trip Martin (Prince Eric)

Teddy Fox (Sebastian)

Hayden Miller (King Triton)

Ellie Weber (Flounder)

Eliana Thomas, Kalli Miller, Jada Wood, Lexi Lutton, Alinah Marron and Georgia Hemmer will play the mersisters.

Other cast members (their individual roles aren't specified in the press release): Audrey Adams, Layne Bagley, Addy Aguigui, Emmett Brown, Zoe Caruso, Brooke Chalmers, Jillian Daweritz, Etta Deason, Abitha Dowling, Clover Durrant, Adrian Fernandez, Ayden Gasbar, Claira Guerin, Avonela Hemmer, Grace Hodges, Alisson Lopez, Sophia Marron, Maren Peterson, Kimberly Strong, Emily Swanson, Izzy Thomas and Emerson Thomason.

Tickets are $15 for adults, $8 for students seniors. They went on sale Friday and are still purchasable in-person, at the Cashmere High office, during school hours. You'll need to pay with cash or check.