Student Arrested After Allegedly Threating Mass Shooting At Cashmere High School

A 17-year-old is in jail after allegedly threatening to commit a mass shooting at Cashmere High School.

The Chelan County Sheriff's Office says the incident happened during an event at the school on Wednesday evening when the suspect told a female student he was planning to "shoot up" the school and that she would be the first target.

Sheriff's Sgt. Jason Mathews says the female student reported the alleged threat to Cashmere High School Principal Craig McKenzie, who contacted deputies around 8 p.m.

"Originally, our deputies were dispatched to the high school and later our detective unit went out and followed up. Based on information that they received, they executed a search warrant and the student was taken into custody without incident."

Mathews says it's standard policy to treat all such threats as credible until a more thorough investigation can be conducted.

"Any sort of threat like this we have to deem as credible and act on it as if was going to happen. So any sort of threat of a school shooting or a mass shooting we take as credible threats until we can prove that they are not."

The suspect, whose name was not disclosed, was booked into the Chelan County Juvenile Justice Center.

As of this morning (Thursday, Oct. 19), no charges had been formally filed against the student.

The sheriff's office says they do not believe there is an ongoing threat to public safety at the high school.

