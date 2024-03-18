Chelan Sheriff Commends Schrier For $660,000 Body Camera Funding

Chelan County Sheriff Mike Morrison is expressing gratitude toward 8th District Congresswoman Kim Schrier in securing federal funding for body cameras.

Schrier last week announced $660,000 in this year's federal budget for implementation of a Body Worn Camera (BWC’s) program with the Sheriff’s Office.

Morrison released a statement Monday commending Schrier and her staff for their efforts, while also saying the importance of BWC’s in modern law enforcement cannot be overstated.

"These devices serve as invaluable tools in promoting transparency, accountability, and trust between law enforcement agencies and the communities they serve," said Morrison. "With the future implementation of (Chelan County Sheriff's Office's) BWC program, we will be better equipped to document interactions, protect the rights of citizens, and uphold the highest standard of professionalism."

Morrison also thanked the Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chief’s (WASPC) for supplying a $43,000 grant for the BWC program.

He said the total of more than $700,000 between the federal and WASPC money will enable sheriff's office to integrate BWC’s with the existing in-car camera systems.

The sheriff's office made a submission for federal Community Project Funding (CPF) through Representative Schrier’s office at the beginning of 2023.

Schrier noted the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office is the only law enforcement agency in the region without body worn cameras in her announcement last week. Schrier secured a total of more than $4.6 million for three projects, including the BWC program, for the county.