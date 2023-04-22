Lake Chelan School District Publish Community Survey on Facility Improvements

The Lake Chelan School District is asking parents to participate in a community survey regarding potential facility improvements.

The district is looking into facility improvements for either the Morgen Owings Elementary School, Chelan Middle School, Chelan High School, or the Chelan School of Innovation.

The district is working with Spokane-based ALSC Architects on a study and survey of their facilities, along with a facilities plan detailing short-term and long-term goals.

The community survey can be accessed here.