City Of Chelan Looking For New Councilmember

The City of Chelan is accepting applications for a new councilmember.

Position 2 on the council will soon be vacated by Erin McCardle, who will assume the roll of mayor in January after defeating incumbent Bob Goedde in last month's general election.

Applicants must be registered voters who have a primary residence within the city limits of Chelan.

The deadline to apply is Jan. 2 and candidates will be interviewed at the council's scheduled meeting on Jan. 9.

Those interested in the seat can apply by contacting the city clerk's office or at the City's website by clicking here.

