Entiat Mayor Withdrawing From November Election

The mayor of Entiat has announced he will not seek re-election this fall and is withdrawing from the race.

In a Tuesday (July 25) post on social media, Mike Buckingham stated he's dropping out of his bid for a second term due to "health reasons".

Buckingham went on to say that he intends to fill out the remainder of his term.

He won election to his first term in office in 2019 by defeating incumbent John Alt.

Now that Buckingham is out of the running, only Entiat Chamber of Commerce chair Renee Swearingen remains in the race.

The position of Entiat mayor will not appear on this year's primary ballot, but will be part of the November general election.