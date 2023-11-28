Two Chelan County Roads Closing For Winter Season

Two more roads in Chelan County will soon be closing for the winter season.

Mountain Home Road in Leavenworth and Oklahoma Gulch Road near Entiat are both unimproved roads which are not maintained for snow removal or surface repairs during the colder months.

"These closures are done because both roads are primitive roads," says County spokesperson Jill FitzSimmons. "With the freezing and the thawing that happens numerous times during the winter it can damage the road. So we want to reduce traffic on them as much as possible."

FitzSimmons says the closures only apply to through traffic and also assist in protecting wildlife.

"The roads are also closed to protect wintering herds of mule deer in the area."

Both roads will close on Friday, Dec. 1 and will not reopen until April 1, 2024.

