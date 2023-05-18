Former City Council Member Bryan Campbell Running for Wenatchee Mayor

Former Wenatchee city council member Bryan Campbell is announcing his bid for Wenatchee Mayor, running alongside current council member Mike Poirier.

Current Wenatchee Mayor Frank Kuntz announced that he was not going to run for re-election in this year’s general election.

Campbell is the CEO of Pro Active Business Solutions and Pro Active Real Estate, along with owning Maple Street Mini Storage.

In 2011, Campbell was previously elected to Wenatchee city council and lost to Kuntz in the mayoral race of 2015.

“[Kuntz has] done a fabulous job of keeping us on track and I would like to continue to keep us on track,” Campbell said.

Within the community, Campbell is involved with the public safety nonprofit One Wenatchee, the Wenatchee Police Department reserves, Chelan County Fire District 1, the Wenatchee Rotary Club, and the Applarians. He also used to serve on the board of the Wenatchee Valley Chamber of Commerce.

“There seems to be a disconnect between the public and the administration a lot of times, and I think that's because it's very difficult to keep the city running really smooth and strong when you end up losing contact with the people that you're serving,” Campbell said.

He believes that his community service helps keep him engaged with what citizens wish to see in their local government, prioritizing public safety and financial stability within his campaign.

Campbell states that city spending and development has been raising utility and property taxes to an unsustainable level.

“Those on a fixed income and low income are having a very difficult time being able to live in our wonderful city,” Campbell said. “They've had to go to the suburbs where rent is cheaper, but then their travel costs are high and with gas costs high, everything has gone up so much that people are really stretched financially. So I will do my best to find a way to reduce that burden.”

Campbell also wants to tackle the increase of graffiti around the city, an issue his group One Wenatchee has been focusing on.

When it comes to homelessness and affordable housing, Campbell said those are long-term issues that require careful solutions.

“Quite often, the bureaucracy tends to throw a lot of [money on] things because quite frankly it makes them feel good that something's happening,” Campbell said. “But when you really analyze where the money goes, a lot of it is wasted, almost all of it, sometimes it gets wasted. So we really want to make sure we're spending the money in the right places.”

Candidates will have until May 19 to file for the 2023 General Election.