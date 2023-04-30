Eastmont High School’s FFA Hosts Plant Sale

Eastmont High School’s FFA is having their plant sale this week.

Between May 4-6, plant enthusiasts can come and buy hanging baskets, garden vegetables, flowers, and sweet potato vines at Eastmont High School's Greenhouse, located at the 5th Street entrance across the tennis courts.

The following is a list of prices for these plants:

  • 4" Container: $3.50
  • 6-Pack Container: $4.00
  • 6" Container: $7.00
  • 10" Hanging Basket: $25.00
  • 12" Hanging Basket: $30.00
Dates and times for the plant sale are the following:

  • Thursday, May 4 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Friday, May 5 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Saturday, May 6 from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.
