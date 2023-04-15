Eastmont High School’s ASL Society Club Hosts Sign Idol

Eastmont High School’s ASL Society Club is hosting Sign Idol on April 21.

Sign Idol will be translating hit songs from the 2000’s to American Sign Language and will be performed alongside music, costumes, and props.

ASL teacher and advisor Mackenzie Johnson says this is the club’s biggest fundraiser of the year.

Get our free mobile app

“Both communities can come together and watch this because we're gonna have the music, then you're gonna watch the visual language,” Johnson said.

Tickets are $10 for students and $15 for adults.

The event starts at 7 p.m., with doors opening at 6:30 p.m.