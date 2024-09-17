Eastmont Student Hit By Car In Crosswalk, Injured On Way To School

An Eastmont High School student has injuries after being struck by a motorist in a crosswalk in East Wenatchee on Tuesday morning.

The incident occurred at around 7:30 near the intersection of Grant Road and North Georgia Avenue while the teen was walking to school.

East Wenatchee Police Chief Rick Johnson says the car that struck the student was traveling at least 30 mph.

Get our free mobile app

"The student was injured but they weren't life-threatening injuries. But it was a significant collision. It propelled them out of the crosswalk, eastbound onto Grant Road over twenty feet from the impact site."

Johnson says the accident was caused due to visibility issues caused by the rising sun.

"We're really needing drivers to be aware that the sun coming from the east will be in your eyes in you're driving towards the airport on those roads this time of year. You might need to slow down to ten or even five miles an hour on some of those roads in school zones when going east in the morning hours. Use your hand to shield the sun and make sure those crosswalks are clear before proceeding."

Johnson says pedestrians must also use extra caution when crossing Grant Road and other streets when eastbound traffic is present during the morning hours.

Johnson did not know the age of the injured student and did not indicate whether the driver was issued a citation or is facing any pending charges.