Eastmont High School's athletic program has been singled out for special praise by the National Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association (NIAAA).

The program is reveling at the moment in NIAAA Quality Program Assessment Recognition - one of just 22 recipients nationwide.

The path to achieving this designation was fairly involved and labor-intensive; you could call it a full court press. Evidence for the program's excellence was submitted jointly by student-athletes, coaches, parents and rank-and-file employees of the athletic department.

In turn, the program received NIAA feedback on 10 dimensions. This feedback will be considered when weighing long-term plans and objectives, according to Eastmont spokesperson Brandy Fields.

Athletic director Russ Waterman accepted an honorary plaque on behalf of the school. Waterman is pictured above at the National Athletic Directors Conference in Austin.