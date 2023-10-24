Worker Injured At Grant Road Construction Zone

A construction worker has reportedly been injured while on the job in East Wenatchee.

East Wenatchee Police Department Assistant Chief Erik Hampton says the man was hurt around 6:15 a.m. this morning (Tuesday, Oct. 24) inside the road construction zone at Grant Road and Eastmont Avenue.

"The 56-year-old construction worker had his leg partially crushed by a piece of concrete that was on site."

The worker reportedly suffered a fractured leg and was transported to Confluence Health Hospital in Wenatchee for treatment.

Hampton says the cause of the accident is still being investigated and the state Department of Labor and Industries has already visited the site for a review.

The $6 million project, which has snarled traffic and created numerous detours, includes sidewalk and storm drain improvements, as well as repaving.

It is scheduled to be complete by early November.

