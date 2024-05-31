East Wenatchee Man Jailed For Possessing Stolen Moped

An East Wenatchee man is in jail after police say he was found in possession of two stolen vehicles Thursday evening.

The East Wenatchee Police Department received reports of a moped that had been stolen in the 1800 block of Aurora Avenue at around 2:15 a.m. and an officer spotted a moped matching its description at just after 6:00 p.m. in the 1100 block of Cedar Lane.

Asst. Chief Erik Hampton says when officers went to investigate the moped, a potential suspect in the case tried to elude them.

"An adult male was working on the moped in the front yard and when officers went to contact the him, he ran inside his apartment and locked the door."

Deputies from the Douglas County Sheriff's Office were called in to assist and police were able to get the suspect, 38-year-old Brandon Rodriguez, to come out of his apartment.

He was arrested on charges of stolen vehicle possession.

Hampton says Rodriguez is also suspected of having stolen another vehicle as well.

"While officers were on the scene and after the suspect had been taken into custody, detectives located another stolen motor vehicle - a motorcycle - in his possession that had been reported stolen out of Wenatchee."

Rodriguez is now being held in the Chelan County Regional Justice Center.

Hampton says investigations into both stolen vehicles are ongoing.