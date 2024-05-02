Thousands Expected For The Classy Chassis Parade And Car Show

East Wenatchee's signature contribution to the Apple Blossom Festival takes place Friday and Saturday.

Classy Chassis Parade - image from city of East Wenatchee Classy Chassis Parade - image from city of East Wenatchee loading...

The Classy Chassis Parade & Car Show draws thousands of spectators as the parade snakes along major roadways through the city.

East Wenatchee Events Director Trina Elmes says there'll be several hundred vehicles taking part.

"Right now, we have over 340 vehicles registered, and we always get a bunch more at the parade," said Elmes. "So, last year we took an additional 80 vehicles at the parade the day of. It's looking to be a really big event."

Grant Road and Valley Mall Parkway will be closed between 5-8 pm for the parade and a small portion of the parkway will stay closed Friday night for the Dancing in the Street concert and beer garden.

The concert takes place from 8-10 pm at Gateway Park with the band Dime Store Prophets.

Valley Mall Parkway will be closed off between 9th Street NE and Standerfer Avenue as the band will play in the street. Some of the special vintage will also be on display.

Food vendors - The Little Pineapple and Knotty Delights pretzels - will be on hand. Clearwater Saloon & Casino will operate the beer garden and will also be barbequing food.

Drivers trying to navigate around the parade will have to stay on SR 28 Sunset Hwy. or travel to the east and take N Kentucky Avenue around the event.

Saturday's car show takes place from 12-4 pm at the Eastmont Community Park 4-plex baseball fields at Grant Rd and N Georgia Avenue across from Bob's Burgers and Brews.

The start time overlaps with the finish of the Apple Blossom Festival Grand Parade in Wenatchee.

The car show features a large collection of vintage cars and is intended to be a destination for spectators after the Grand Parade finishes in Wenatchee.

Elmes says the Classy Chassis Parade and Car Shows has a 43-year history with the Apple Blossom Festival.

“The event was started back in 1981 as part of Apple Blossom so East Wenatchee could contribute also,” Elmes said.