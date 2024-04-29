Band Awards Announced For Apple Blossom Festival Youth Parade

Eastmont Junior Wildcat Marching Band at the Apple Blossom Festival Youth Parade 4-27-24

The band awards were announced Monday for the 2024 Apple Blossom Festival’s Tekniplex Youth Parade. They're listed below. 

BANDS  

Junior High 

  • 1st  Columbia Junior High 
  • 2nd  Eastmont & Sterling Junior High 

Middle School 

  • 1st Harbour Pointe Middle School 
  • 2nd Granite Falls Middle School 
  • 3rd Foothills Middle School 

DRILL TEAMS  

Junior High 

  • 1st  Eastmont & Sterling Middle School 

Middle School 

  • 1st Orchard Middle School 
  • 2nd Granite Falls School 
  • 3rd Foothills Middle School 

