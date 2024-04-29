Band Awards Announced For Apple Blossom Festival Youth Parade

The band awards were announced Monday for the 2024 Apple Blossom Festival’s Tekniplex Youth Parade. They're listed below.

BANDS

Junior High

1st Columbia Junior High

2nd Eastmont & Sterling Junior High

Middle School

1st Harbour Pointe Middle School

2nd Granite Falls Middle School

3rd Foothills Middle School

DRILL TEAMS

Junior High

1st Eastmont & Sterling Middle School

Middle School

1st Orchard Middle School

2nd Granite Falls School

3rd Foothills Middle School