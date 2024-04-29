Band Awards Announced For Apple Blossom Festival Youth Parade
The band awards were announced Monday for the 2024 Apple Blossom Festival’s Tekniplex Youth Parade. They're listed below.
BANDS
Junior High
- 1st Columbia Junior High
- 2nd Eastmont & Sterling Junior High
Middle School
- 1st Harbour Pointe Middle School
- 2nd Granite Falls Middle School
- 3rd Foothills Middle School
DRILL TEAMS
Junior High
- 1st Eastmont & Sterling Middle School
Middle School
- 1st Orchard Middle School
- 2nd Granite Falls School
- 3rd Foothills Middle School
