WVC To Hold Golf Tournament Fundraiser For Athletic Department

Wenatchee Valley College is holding a golf tournament to raise money for its athletic department.

The money raised will be used for several purposes such as equipment and facilities improvements, and student athlete scholarships.

WVC Interim Athletic Director Matthew Vargas says it's also used to help athletes with meal costs on the road to reduce their out-of-pocket expenses.

"When we're on the road and we have some fundraising money, we can provide better high-quality meals and things like that," said Vargas. "So, this money is important, and it doesn't just go to frivolous stuff. It's stuff that makes us able to compete with the likes of the big schools."

Money raised from the tournament will also be used on team travel expenses for road and post-season games.

In addition, Vargas says it's also used to help recruit athletes to the school.

"When students come here on a visit, being able to have them go out for lunch or so on and so forth, things like that, being able to buy a t-shirt so that they have an experience of really feeling like they're wanted," Vargas said.

The Wenatchee Valley College athletics golf fundraiser takes place two weeks on Friday, May 17 at the Highlander Golf Club in East Wenatchee.

The check-in time for the tournament is at 11 a.m., and the shotgun start is at 12:30 p.m.

Participants can register as a foursome or as a single player. Single players will be assigned to a team. Carts, one round of golf, driving range access, food, and a swag bag will be provided.

The individual registration fee is $125.

The fundraiser will also include KP and longest drive contests, mulligan purchases, a silent auction, individual hole games, and refreshments.

A social hour will begin at 5:30 p.m., and silent auction winners, contest awards, and team prizes will be announced at that time.

Participants can register online at HomeTown Ticketing.

Vargas said he's proud to have four of the school's seven athletic programs going to the playoffs in the current season - men's baseball, women's softball, women's volleyball and men's soccer.