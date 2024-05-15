46-Lot Subdivision Plan To Go Before Douglas Co. Hearing Examiner

A subdivision with almost 50 homes could be coming to Douglas County just east of East Wenatchee.

The county Hearing Examiner will consider a proposal next Tuesday for a 46-lot major subdivision located north of 6th street East.

Douglas County parcel for proposed 46-lot subdivision

The 8.5-acre site is between East Wenatchee and Pangborn Airport.

Residential lots will range in size from 5,012 sq. ft. to 9,054 sq. ft. and contain single‐family homes of between 2,600 – 5,000 sq. ft. with 3 to 5‐bedrooms.

Construction is expected to be 1 or 2‐ or 2‐story homes of conventional stick framing with the exterior finished typical of local residential construction.

The development as proposed is to be completed in several phases with the timing of each phase and lots within each phase to be determined by market conditions.

The subdivision will have one interior roadway, sidewalks, and lot grading for home sites to be constructed in a single phase.

The site will have single private driveways to the homes.

The project is not likely to have a significant adverse environmental impact on the area.

The site is located to the north of Mountain Springs Subdivision and three-quarters of a mile southwest of the intersection of Grant Road and Nile Avenue.