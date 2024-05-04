Thousands Endure Rain To See Apple Blossom Festival Grand Parade

Thousands of spectators are drying out after attending a rainy Apple Blossom Festival Grand Parade Saturday through the streets of Wenatchee.

People used umbrellas to shield themselves from the rain as 114 entries traveled down Orondo Avenue onto Wenatchee Avenue.

Bleacher seating was moved to Wenatchee Avenue in front of the KPQ studios.

Changes were made this year because of the construction of a new high school softball field near the normal staging area.

The start of the parade was at Orondo and Fuller Streets. Staging took place at Wenatchee High School and on Millerdale Ave, Russell, Cherry, and Miller Streets.

The Apple Blossom Festival Royalty float was near the front of the Parade with the queen and two princesses from Wenatchee and Eastmont high schools.

Among the spectators was Joe Self, who has been coming to the parade since 1983.

"I live here,” said Self. "I like the camaraderie and I like the food park. I buy an Apple Blossom pin every year, It's a tradition to me."

There were 17 high school marching bands in the parade. The Eastmont band was designated as the honor band and was the first to appear of all band entries because Apple Blossom Queen Ella Stimmel is a student at Eastmont High.

High school bands from around North Central Washington and around the Northwest marched in the Grand Parade. Among them was the Kellogg High School Wildcat Marching Band from Kellogg, Idaho, which is 238 miles east of Wenatchee.

High school bands from Lynnwood, Kent, and Port Orchard in suburban Seattle also traveled to Wenatchee to appear in the parade.

Tamera Johnson traveled 70 miles to see her 15-year-old daughter play cymbals in the Moses Lake Marching Band.

"Come rain or shine we were bound and determined to be here," said. Johnson.

Tasiya Deering also came from Moses Lake to see her daughter play in the band. "We’re here in the rain," said Deering. "It doesn't matter. We're here for our kids. It could have been nicer. We were hoping. But you do what you've got to do. You support your kids."

The highest-ranking elected officeholder to appear in the Parade was 8th District U.S. Congresswoman

State Senator Brad Hawkins, State Representative Mike Steele, and State Representative Keith Goehner rode on separate vehicles in the parade.

Wenatchee Mayor Mike Poirier, and his Wife Maureen as well as East Wenatchee Mayor Jerrilea Crawford also rode in separate vehicles.

Among the other notable floats were the Seattle Seafair Commodores, Chelan County Fair and Rodeo Queen and Folklorico Tierra del Sol, "Uniting Cultures" and CAFE : The Community for the Advancement of Family Education

The entire Apple Blossom Festival Grand Parade clocked in at one hour and 40 minutes.

The 17 high school marching bands to appear In the Parade:

Sultan High School "Turk" Marching Band

Kentlake High School Parade Band

Kennedy Catholic High School Lancer Marching Band and Color Guard

South Kitsap High School Marching Band

Ellensburg High School Marching Band

Meadowdale High School Pep Band

Othello High School Huskie Marching Band

Ephrata High School Marching Band

Cashmere High School "Bulldog" Marching Band

Wahluke High School Marching Band

Manson High School Marching Band

Moses Lake High School Band

Kellogg High School Wildcat Marching Band

Sunnyside High School Marching Band

Quincy High School Band

Wenatchee High School Golden Apple Marching Band and Color Guard

Eastmont High School Marching Band and Cheer