Hispanic Child Car Seat And Water Safety Clinic Coming Saturday

The Washington State Patrol and the Wenatchee Valley Fire Department are hosting a child car seat and water safety clinic for Hispanic families on Saturday.

Spanish-speaking officers and child car seat technicians will be on hand to offer training for proper installation and use of child car seats.

The Wenatchee Valley Fire Department Water Rescue Team will have information about water safety.

State Patrol Trooper Jeremy Weber says all residents deserve equal access to safety.

“Safety on our roadways is paramount”, said Weber. “We want to make sure if a collision does occur, everyone is safe – especially children. We will have Spanish-speaking officers and techs on hand to assist our Hispanic communities in this important safety opportunity. Everyone is welcome and we are hopeful to see many of our friends and neighbors attend.”

WVFD Deputy Chief Kurt Blanchard says it's the time of year when knowledge of water safety saves lives.

“It’s that time of year again - in just a few months, people will be out boating,” said Blanchard. “Anything we can do to prevent drowning; we are 100 percent in.”

Participating allied law enforcement agencies include the Wenatchee Police Department, East Wenatchee Police Department, Chelan County, and Douglas County Sheriff’s Offices.

The child car seat and water safety clinic for Hispanic families is free and open to the public from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The Plaza, 908 S. Wenatchee Ave. in Wenatchee.