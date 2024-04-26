The Apple Blossom Festival continues this weekend with a slate of events catering to children and young people.

The Funtastic Shows Carnival starts today and runs through next Saturday. With two dozen rides to choose from - not to mention games, music, food and a flurry of bedazzling lights - it's no wonder this carnival, the seventh largest in America, invariably draws a rapt crowd. Ticket prices and hours of operation can be found here.

Tuesday - and Tuesday only - is Wristband Night; one wristband is good for four free games. The cost entailed is $60. Please be mindful of time constraints: wristband usage is not permitted past 10pm.

The TekniPlex Youth Parade commences at 11am on Saturday. Prepare for an avalanche of youthful spirit. Thousands of children 14 and under are expected to march in the parade, which begins in Triangle Park. (Detailed route and lineup information can be found here.)

Sunday is Pepsi-Cola Youth Day. Over 40 local venders will be in tow for a day of fun and lively performances in Memorial Park.

Also on Sunday, the winners of the Art 4 Kidz Awards will be unveiled on the GESA Entertainment Stage in Memorial Park. The proceedings start at 12:30pm. This is a showcase for K-12 students who excel at drawing, painting and other artistic disciplines. (Again there are time constraints to consider. For an artwork to be eligible, it must have been completed within the past year.)

Participating artists can retrieve their work from the Apple Blossom Festival Office - any day between Sunday and Friday, May 31. A complete gallery of submissions can be found here.