The Washington State Apple Blossom Festival will honor Julie Simpson Lewis as Grand Marshall of the 105th Washington State Apple Blossom Festival. Lewis is a native of East Wenatchee and 1976 graduate of Eastmont High School.

You may have heard of her son, Grammy award winning record producer Ryan Lewis, who teamed with Seattle rapper Macklemore and reached the pinnacle of the music industry.

But Julie Lewis is living an amazing life in her own right. She received an HIV-infected blood transfusion in 1984 after giving birth to one of Ryan Lewis' older siblings. This was in an era before blood donations were tested and Lewis contracted AIDS.

She has turned her experience of living with AIDS since 1984 and uses it to help others with grief, loss, caregiving, spirituality and showing the important role community plays in the face of tragedy.

Lewis launched the 30/30 Project that has helped build 30 healthcare facilities in 9 countries. Her memoir, Still Positive, was released last May.

Julie Lewis Image: Apple Blossom Festival

Lewis resides in Tacoma with her husband and has 3 children and six grandchildren.

Julie Lewis will be honored at the All Service Club & Community Luncheon, sponsored by Goodfellow Bros on Wednesday May 1st She will be the Grand Marshal riding in the Stemilt Grand Parade on Saturday, May 4th.

For Julie Lewis’ full bio and to purchase tickets for the luncheon go to www.appleblossom.org

The Apple Blossom Festival announced Jen Mueller will serve as the All Service Club and Community Luncheon Keynote speaker.

Jen Mueller will deliver keynote remarks at All Service Club luncheon Image: Apple Blossom Festival

Mueller is an Emmy award winning producer and sports broadcaster based in Seattle. A 23-year sports broadcasting veteran, she currently serves as the Seattle Seahawks radio sideline reporter and is a member of the Seattle Mariners television broadcast team on ROOT SPORTS. She was honored for her work in the industry in 2022 as the recipient of the Keith Jackson Media Excellence Award presented by the Seattle Sports Commission.