Repaving Of Grant Rd. In East Wenatchee Begins Monday

Phase 2 of the Grant Road Improvement Project will begin on Monday.

Repaving of Grant Rd from Valley Mall Parkway to North Georgia Avenue will take place between 8 PM and 6 AM only with Grant Rd reduced to one lane in each direction.

The grinding and paving of the roadway in the overlay project will take about 10 days, with no detours planned.

The East Wenatchee City Council approved federal funding in January which will pay for all of its $1.5 million cost.

Phase two is part of a much larger 4 phase improvement project on Grant Rd.

Phase 1 included concrete pavement at the intersection of Grant Road and Eastmont Ave. with an extension of concrete pavement on 300 feet of the lanes approaching Eastmont Avenue from the east and west sides.

Phase 3 of the project includes the asphalt overlay of Grant Road from North Georgia Avenue to North Kentucky Avenue.

This portion will likely take place after the Apple Blossom Festival and the Classy Chassis Parade in East Wenatchee during the first week of May.

Phase 4 of the project is also set to take place this spring.

It includes Grant Road stormwater upgrades. It will improve the stormwater system on Highline Drive to accommodate runoff from Grant Road and provide treatment.

The total cost of the entire project will be about $6 million, with all but $400,000 coming from federal and state grants.